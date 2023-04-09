Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.87 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of COST opened at $485.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $494.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.15. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

