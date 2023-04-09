Eads & Heald Wealth Management Invests $1.59 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

