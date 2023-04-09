Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 23 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

Shares of IDXX opened at $472.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $554.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

