Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 23 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

Shares of IDXX opened at $472.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $554.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

