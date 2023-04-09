Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 230 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 18.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $167.04 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.65.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

