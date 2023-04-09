Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 239 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

