Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 239 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

