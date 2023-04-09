Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 320 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

