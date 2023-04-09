Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. UBS Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.