Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $173.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.75.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

NYSE ETN opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.57.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

