Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.47

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.47 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.43). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.45), with a volume of 904,740 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.48. The firm has a market cap of £104.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider David Coghlan bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £43,750 ($54,334.33). Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

