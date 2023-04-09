Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 9,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 34,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.2%.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
