Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 9,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 34,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.2%.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 40.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

