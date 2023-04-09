Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Get Rating

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

