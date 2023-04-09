Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $11.98 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EGO stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.