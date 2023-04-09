Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.40.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.