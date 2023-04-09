Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as high as C$1.08. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 115,300 shares trading hands.

Electrovaya Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.08.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

