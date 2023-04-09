Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,592.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $368.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

