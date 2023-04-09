Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($2.55) Per Share

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.55) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($14.33) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $0.05.

ELOX stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 238.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

