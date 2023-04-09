Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.14

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.14 and traded as high as C$8.23. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 202,610 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -9.71%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

