Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.43

Shares of Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €13.43 ($14.60) and traded as high as €15.21 ($16.53). Engie shares last traded at €15.07 ($16.38), with a volume of 6,274,651 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENGI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.85) target price on Engie in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.75 and a 200 day moving average of €13.43.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.