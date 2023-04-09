Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,353 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ENI were worth $44,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $388,804,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ENI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ENI by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 10.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4664 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 19.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

