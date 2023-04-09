Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Entegris were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,783,000 after buying an additional 163,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,085 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 452,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,044,000 after purchasing an additional 378,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $122.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.