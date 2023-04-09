EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

