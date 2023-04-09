EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.29 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004240 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $97.09 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004797 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003971 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001193 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,718,703 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,723,498 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

