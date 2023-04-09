Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BayCom Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BayCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). BayCom had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million.

BCML opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. BayCom has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. BayCom’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BayCom by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the first quarter worth $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

