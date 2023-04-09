Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for A10 Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of A10 Networks in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for A10 Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for A10 Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATEN. BTIG Research began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

A10 Networks stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,749.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,733.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,733.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,586 shares of company stock valued at $965,598. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

