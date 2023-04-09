Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRLN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $0.44 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

