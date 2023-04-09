Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRLN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.