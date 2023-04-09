Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.84 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $20.25 or 0.00072521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.84 billion and $78.63 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,920.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00322491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00567136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.96 or 0.00443962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003562 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,379,638 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

