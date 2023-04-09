European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.27. 35,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20.
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
