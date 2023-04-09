EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.53. EVI Industries shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 7,160 shares trading hands.

EVI Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $241.22 million, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 214.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 609.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

