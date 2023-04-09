Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Trading Down 0.9%

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 93,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 351,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $221.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

