Excelerate Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Excelerate Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.9% per year over the last three years. Excelerate Energy has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE EE opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

EE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,113,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

