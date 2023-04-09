Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of EE opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

