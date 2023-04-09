ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.33.
EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ExlService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at ExlService
In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,090 shares of company stock worth $1,380,964 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ExlService Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of ExlService stock opened at $160.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
