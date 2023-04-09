Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.65

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.65 and traded as low as C$6.41. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.41, with a volume of 91,459 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.65. The firm has a market cap of C$543.12 million, a P/E ratio of -128.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

Extendicare Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is -960.00%.

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.