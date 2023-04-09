F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 248,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Stories

