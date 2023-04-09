Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.08

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.08 and traded as low as $22.82. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 9,240 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $314.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,088 shares in the company, valued at $547,233.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 319.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 106,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 106.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 200.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.