Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $7,017.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,017.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($141.58) to £128 ($158.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Ferguson stock opened at $124.73 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $149.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $610,247,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,118 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

