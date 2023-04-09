Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.55) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Ferrexpo Trading Up 5.9 %

LON:FXPO opened at GBX 117.10 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 196.82 ($2.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £700.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.79, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.29.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

