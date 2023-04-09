Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.55) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.
Ferrexpo Trading Up 5.9 %
LON:FXPO opened at GBX 117.10 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 196.82 ($2.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £700.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.79, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.29.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.