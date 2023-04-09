Financial Analysis: SAP (NYSE:SAP) versus Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) and SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paycor HCM and SAP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 6 4 0 2.40 SAP 2 5 9 0 2.44

Profitability

Paycor HCM currently has a consensus target price of $34.08, indicating a potential upside of 40.26%. SAP has a consensus target price of $119.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.54%. Given Paycor HCM’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than SAP.

This table compares Paycor HCM and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM -20.02% -0.52% -0.23% SAP 7.45% 5.48% 3.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paycor HCM and SAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $429.39 million 9.99 -$119.64 million ($0.57) -42.63 SAP $32.53 billion 4.67 $2.41 billion $2.06 62.48

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paycor HCM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SAP beats Paycor HCM on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The Services segment offers professional services, premium support services, implementation services for software products, and education services on the use of products. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

