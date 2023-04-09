Financial Survey: MoneyLion (ML) and Its Rivals

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MoneyLion to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MoneyLion and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 279 1262 1870 67 2.50

MoneyLion presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 896.81%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 34.32%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MoneyLion and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million -$189.07 million -0.63 MoneyLion Competitors $3.64 billion $563.47 million 1.31

MoneyLion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s rivals have a beta of 5.71, meaning that their average stock price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -75.80% 1.48% -0.24%

Summary

MoneyLion rivals beat MoneyLion on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

