Financial Survey: Sportradar Group (SRAD) versus Its Competitors

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) is one of 112 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sportradar Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.46 million $11.48 million 227.45 Sportradar Group Competitors $8.32 billion $1.42 billion 18.04

Analyst Recommendations

Sportradar Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. Sportradar Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sportradar Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 7 0 2.55 Sportradar Group Competitors 818 4029 9396 264 2.63

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.45, suggesting a potential upside of 35.92%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 23.88%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 1.64% 1.56% 0.71% Sportradar Group Competitors -158.91% -18.59% -7.45%

Risk and Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

