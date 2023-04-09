First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.23%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

