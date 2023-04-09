First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIBK. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.62%.

In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Recommended Stories

