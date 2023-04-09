FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.92 and last traded at $51.89. 4,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 18,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $181.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5,978.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 379.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000.

About FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

