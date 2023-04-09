Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fortive by 75.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,733,000 after buying an additional 1,007,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fortive by 54.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,729,000 after buying an additional 941,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,146,000 after acquiring an additional 860,002 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $64.36 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

