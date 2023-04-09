Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 403 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $470.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.