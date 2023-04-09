Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 889 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.36.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $282.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.33 and a 200 day moving average of $265.05. The company has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

