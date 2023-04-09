Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.