Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,344 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,414 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 616,012 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $54.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

